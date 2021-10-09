Application to extend Cork city shopping centre given green light

A PLANNING application to extend and alter a shopping centre in the city has been given the green light from Cork City Council.

In June, Better Value Unlimited Company sought permission for the works to Bishopstown Court Shopping Centre on the Bandon Road.

The plans include the demolition of the existing western entrance lobby and extensions to the existing store to accommodate a new western lobby entrance, retail stockroom areas, a new restaurant seating area, and three retail units.

The proposed development provides for a change of use of the existing restaurant seating to retail use to facilitate an extension of the textile sales area.

The plans also include a reconfiguration of car park areas and works to facilitate a pedestrian connection to lands south of the shopping centre.

There are 20 conditions attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One stipulates that, to ensure the implementation of ecological protection procedures, monitoring of construction works must be carried out by “a suitably qualified and experienced ecologist in accordance with a programme of supervision to be agreed with the Planning Authority prior to the commencement of development”.

“It is expected that the ecologist would be present on site during the ground clearance phase.

“The ecologist will be responsible for ensuring that measures set out in the EcIA shall be implemented,” the council states.

The applicant is also required to engage the services of a suitably qualified archaeologist “to monitor under licence from the National Monuments Service of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (DCH&G) all topsoil removal associated with the development”.

Another condition states that a “grease trap system” must be installed to stop fats, oils and grease (FOGs) from entering the public sewer network from the restaurant or any other areas of the development that cooking is taking place.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.