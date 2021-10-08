Man (50s) arrested after €80k cannabis herb seizure at property in Cork town

A man has been arrested after Gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €80,000.

Gardaí attached to the Cork West Divisional Drugs unit executed a search warrant yesterday at a property in Macroom, Co. Cork and seized 4.5kgs of cannabis herb.

The search warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and cannabis herb, which was vacuum-packed and ready for distribution, was located.

It has an estimated street value of approximately €80,000 (subject to analysis).

One man, mid-50s, was arrested during the search and was taken to Bandon Garda station. He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.