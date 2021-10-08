Cork weather station records joint-highest mean monthly temperature last month

MET ÉIREANN'S weather station at Sherkin Island recorded the joint-highest mean monthly temperature last month, according to a report recently published by the national weather forecaster.

In its September weather statement, Met Éireann revealed that the mean monthly temperature last month at Sherkin was 15.7°C - 1.4°C above its long-term average (LTA).

This was the joint highest mean monthly temperature in the country last month, alongside the weather station at Shannon Airport, which recorded its warmest September in 71 years.

Whilst these two stations recorded the highest mean monthly temperature in September, Met Éireann said that all mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

Percentage of monthly sunshine values ranged from 75% (a monthly sunshine total of 89.6 hours) at Shannon Airport, to 79% (a monthly sunshine total of 99.0 hours) at Casement Aerodrome in Dublin.

The number of dull days ranged from seven days at Dublin Airport to 12 days at Cork Airport.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 4.3 knots (8.0 km/h) at Moore Park in North Cork to 12.1 knots (22.4 km/h) at Mace Head in Galway.

The number of days with gale force winds ranged from zero days at most weather stations to two days at Belmullet in Mayo.

Met Éireann also stated that the majority of monthly rainfall totals across the country were below their LTA.

It noted that seven stations, none of which were in Cork, had absolute droughts between Sunday, August 22 and Wednesday, September 8.

An absolute drought is described as "a period of 15 or more consecutive days to none of which is credited 0.2 mm or more of precipitation".