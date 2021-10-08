Bus Éireann acknowledges reliability issues with 214 bus

BUS Éireann has acknowledged issues around the punctuality of its 214 service between Glanmire and Cork University Hospital, saying severe traffic congestion in recent weeks has affected the reliability of the service.

Earlier this week, members of the Green Party in Cork presented party leader Eamon Ryan, the transport minister, with a list of complaints about the bus service after concerns over the reliability of the 214 service were brought to the attention of Green councillor Oliver Moran by members of the Mums of Glanmire Facebook group.

Mr Moran said that some mothers had spoken of their children having to catch the bus at 7.30am for 9.00am lectures or school.

He said that, while the service looked excellent on paper, it was not delivering for residents.

“Glanmire is just 15 minutes from the city centre and has a population of 10,000 people. It’s massively car dependent and, on paper, this service should be really high quality, competing with the private car for convenience,” he said.

“There’s palpable frustration among families who obviously want to use the service but are at their wits’ end with their experiences of it. The families unfortunately feel their complaints to Bus Éireann are falling on deaf ears.”

In a statement to The Echo, a Bus Éireann spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of September, the reliability of the service is being adversely affected, due primarily to severe traffic congestion across various parts of the route, depending on the time of day. For example in the city centre, typically it takes a bus three minutes to travel between Patrick Street and McCurtain Street. Over the past six weeks, it has regularly taken up to 30 minutes. This is compounded by a stop/go system at roadworks at Spur Hill, which exacerbate the situation at peak times and will be in place until the end of the year.”

They said that Bus Éireann carries out a daily review of punctuality, and amends services during the day to try to keep them to scheduled departure times.

“This in turn can inconvenience individual passengers, for which we apologise. We advise customers to check our real-time passenger information, available on our website, buseireann.ie.”

The company said that it endeavoured to service the route using double-decker vehicles, and its Capwell depot was due to get more double-decker buses in the coming months.

Issues can be reported to Bus Éireann customer care at 1850 836 611.