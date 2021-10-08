Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 07:48

Man ranted at gardaí about 'what he would do to them and their families'

Gavel And Scales Of Justice On Desk In Law Office generic stock court news justice scales gavel law legal contract. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young man ranted at gardaí shouting about what he would do to the officers and their families.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court that foam was coming from the mouth of the young man as he shouted his threats.

Now at Cork District Court Rioghan Ivers has pleaded guility to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour.

Sgt. Kelleher said the incident in Cork city occurred on August 29 when the young man came to the attention of gardaí.

He was shouting so much at the time that foam was coming from his mouth, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Rioghan Ivers of Hillcrest, Blarney Road, Cork, was shouting about “what he would do to gardaí and their families.” 

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

The sergeant said he had ten previous convictions.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said, “He apologises for his behaviour. This was completely drunken nonsense coming out of him in town. He was ranting. It did not go beyond the verbal.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher asked the young man, “Do you want to put yourself in jail?” He replied that he did not want this.

Judge Kelleher said the accused could do 200 hours of community service instead of going to jail for three months. 

And he fined him €350 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others on the occasion.

