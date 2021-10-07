North Cork town now has highest 14-day incidence rate of virus in the country

A North Cork town has seen a rise in cases for the third week running, jumping to the top of the national list of Covid hubs.

Mallow Local Electoral Area (LEA) has the highest incidence rate of Covid in the entire country.

A total of 34,146 Covid cases have been detected in Cork, of which, 262 are in Mallow. The population of Mallow LEA is 29,157 and the 14-Day Incidence Rate of 898.6 per 100k of the population.

While the rate is the highest in the country, it has dropped significantly with 295 cases reported last week, over the 14 day period and the incidence rate has dropped from 1011,8 per 100,000 to 372.1 per 100k of the population.

Kanturk LEA is the next highest rate of Covid in Cork with 119 cases over the 14 day period and an incidence Rate of 477.2 The population of Kanturk LEA is 24,935.

This is a significant rise in cases compared to last weeks figures which were 60 cases and an incidence rate of 240.6.

Cobh is remaining steady in terms of cases with 104 reported this week compared to 102 last week with the incidence rate up slightly from 299 to 304.8.

The population of Cobh LEA is 34,117.

Cork City South West LEA has seen a hike in the 14-Day Incidence Rate which went from 272.1 to 299.7 per 100k of the population.

The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was now 141 where it was128.

The population of Cork city South West LEA is 47,049.

Fermoy LEA currently has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 285.7 per 100k of the population a significant decline from last week when it was 318.6. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 104 down from 116 last week.

The population of Fermoy LEA-6 is 36,406.

In Cork city, North East LEA the current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 279.8 per 100k of the population, up from 260.9 and the total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 118 up from 110.

The population of Cork city North East LEA is 42,169.

Cork City South Central LEA in County Cork saw a jump in the 14-Day Incidence Rate from 279.3 per 100k of the population to 222.4. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 108, up from 86.

The population of Cork city south-central LEA is 38,667.

Cork City North West LEA reported 108 cases down from 115 and the current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 268.8 per 100k of the population down from 272.1.

The population of Cork city North West LEA is 40,186.

Macroom LEA has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 238.8 up from 198.1 and the case count is 88 up from 73.

The population of Macroom LEA is 36,844.

Cork City South East LEA saw a drop in cases from 104 to 100 with the incidence rate now 233.7 instead of 243.1 The population of Cork city South East LEA is 42,782.

Skibbereen - West Cork LEA had a jump in cases from 69 to 74 with the incidence rate rising to 227.9 from 244,4.

The population of Skibbereen - West Cork LEA is 30,281.

Carrigaline LEA continued to feel a case decline with 74 reported this week compared to 81 last week, which was also a decline. The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 210.6 down from 230.5.

The population of Carrigaline LEA is 35,141.

Bantry - West Cork LEA experienced a rise in cases with 44 reported this week compared to 27 last week. The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 196.2 up from 120.4.

The population of Bantry - West Cork LEA is 22,424.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA had a sharp drop in cases with just 52 reported this week compared to 86 in the last 14-day cycle. The current 14-Day Incidence Rate is 139.5 down from 230.8 The population of Bandon - Kinsale LEA is 37,269.

Midleton LEA currently has the lowest 14-Day Incidence Rate of 136.4 down from 149.6 with 62 cases this week and 68 in the last 14 day period.

The population of Midleton LEA is 45,441.