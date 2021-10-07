Gardaí seek help in tracing Cork teenager missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Cian O'Leary who went missing in the Cork city area on Tuesday, 5th October 2021 at approximately 5.45pm.

Cian is described as being 5 feet 6 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown short hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and Nike Air runners.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Cian is asked to contact Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.