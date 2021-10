Another 1,207 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Thursday.

As of 8am on Thursday, 355 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,052

According to Wednesday’s data, the Cork University Hospital had five patients in ICU with no available ICU beds and one ICU patient in the Mercy.

CUH had a total of 22 Covid cases and Mercy had nine.