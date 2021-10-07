Man arrested after attempted aggravated robbery in Cork seaside village

A teenager is in custody following an attempted aggravated robbery of a shop in the seaside village of Myrtleville.

Gardaí arrested the young man a short time after he fled O’Connell’s shop and it is understood that builders working in the area held him until officers arrived.

"A man entered the shop and demanded cash from the staff before fleeing the scene empty handed," a Garda spokesperson said. "He was arrested a short time later.

"The man aged in his late teens was taken to Gurranbraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."

Local builders ran to help

Local Councillor Audrey Buckley praised the actions of individuals who assisted Gardaí and said they were indicative of the strong local community in the area. She believes the one-way system in place in the village also hampered his escape.

The Irish Examiner reports that builders who were working on a nearby site saw the man flee the shop and realised something was amiss. They gave chase and restrained him until Gardaí reached the scene.

Community spirit

“We all know each other and look out for each other," Ms Buckley said. "There is a great community down here.

"I’m not surprised the individual was picked up by builders.”

Mrs Buckley said that O’Connell’s is a very family orientated shop known for the sale of penny sweets and jellies to children. Earlier this year, the local shop also sold a €2.4m winning Lotto jackpot ticket.

“I don’t know what the person was thinking," Ms Buckley said, adding that it was a very sad “sign of the times.”

It is understood suspected imitation firearm was also recovered a short time later following a search of a ditch.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.