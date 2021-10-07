Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 16:50

Man arrested after attempted aggravated robbery in Cork seaside village

Builders working in the area gave chase and held him until officers arrived. 
Man arrested after attempted aggravated robbery in Cork seaside village

The man aged in his late teens was taken to Gurranbraher Garda Station. 

A teenager is in custody following an attempted aggravated robbery of a shop in the seaside village of Myrtleville.  

Gardaí arrested the young man a short time after he fled O’Connell’s shop and it is understood that builders working in the area held him until officers arrived. 

"A man entered the shop and demanded cash from the staff before fleeing the scene empty handed," a Garda spokesperson said. "He was arrested a short time later. 

"The man aged in his late teens was taken to Gurranbraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984." 

Local builders ran to help 

Local Councillor Audrey Buckley praised the actions of individuals who assisted Gardaí and said they were indicative of the strong local community in the area. She believes the one-way system in place in the village also hampered his escape. 

The Irish Examiner reports that builders who were working on a nearby site saw the man flee the shop and realised something was amiss. They gave chase and restrained him until Gardaí reached the scene. 

Community spirit

“We all know each other and look out for each other," Ms Buckley said. "There is a great community down here. 

"I’m not surprised the individual was picked up by builders.” 

Mrs Buckley said that O’Connell’s is a very family orientated shop known for the sale of penny sweets and jellies to children. Earlier this year, the local shop also sold a €2.4m winning Lotto jackpot ticket.

“I don’t know what the person was thinking," Ms Buckley said, adding that it was a very sad “sign of the times.”

It is understood suspected imitation firearm was also recovered a short time later following a search of a ditch.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

LATEST: Bones found during work at former Cork city pub at least 70 years old 

More in this section

President pays special visit to Cork's City Hall  President pays special visit to Cork's City Hall 
Book of evidence to be served on man (51) accused of raping his son and inducing him to engage in sex act with dog Book of evidence to be served on man (51) accused of raping his son and inducing him to engage in sex act with dog
LATEST: Bones found during work at former Cork city pub at least 70 years old  LATEST: Bones found during work at former Cork city pub at least 70 years old 
cork crimecork garda
Covid numbers: Over 1,000 new cases 

Covid numbers: Over 1,000 new cases 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more