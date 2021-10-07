Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 13:25

160,000 cigarettes seized entering Cork in first eight months of 2021

160,000 cigarettes seized entering Cork in first eight months of 2021

File photo. Over 61,000 unstamped cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers in Cork in June.

Ann Murphy

ALMOST 160,000 cigarettes have been seized in Cork Port and Cork Airport in the first eight months of this year.

That is according to figures provided to Cork North Central Fine Gael TD Colm Burke after he tabled a parliamentary question on the issue.

According to the figures, 144,300 cigarettes with a value of €96,662 were seized in Cork Port while 13,980 with a value of €9,364 were seized in Cork Airport.

In addition, eight kilos of tobacco with a value of €4,900 was seized.

Deputy Burke told The Echo: “While I congratulate Customs and gardaí on being so proactive, I am concerned and feel we also need to look at the current regulations.”

He said the sale of tobacco and tobacco products increased during the lockdown period by €130 million. He questioned whether the sales increased because of a poor supply of contraband cigarettes and tobacco on the black market.

He added: 

“If you have a situation where people are able to buy cigarettes at a far cheaper rate outside of Ireland, contraband cigarettes will continue into the future.”

He believes laws restricting the importation of tobacco products into the country exclusively to those with plain packaging that includes both pictorial and text warnings in both the Irish and English languages would help eliminate smuggling of tobacco products. He said a similar system that was introduced in Finland requires health warnings to be provided in words and pictures in both Finnish and Swedish.

In response to the parliamentary question, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said: “I am aware that Revenue monitors trends in the illicit tobacco trade on an ongoing basis and adjusts its actions and redeploys its resources in response to new developments or methodologies employed by the criminal gangs involved in that trade.

“The smuggling of tobacco products has a transnational and cross border dimension and in addition to Revenue’s ongoing cooperation with An Garda Síochána in this area.

“I am advised that Revenue also works closely with its counterparts in other jurisdictions including colleagues in Northern Ireland through the Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force (JATF), and international bodies including OLAF (the EU’s anti-fraud agency), Europol and the World Customs Organisation.”

Read More

Covid-19: More than 200 outbreaks reported in last week

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Covid-19: More than 200 outbreaks reported in last week
Hospital stock INMO survey paints 'bleak picture' of impact of Covid-19 on members 
Home and business owners advised to take precautionary action as rainfall warning is issued for Cork Home and business owners advised to take precautionary action as rainfall warning is issued for Cork
cork crime
Food bank at UCC set up to help struggling students runs out of supplies in under an hour

Scenes at UCC food bank shines ‘a strong light on the reality of student poverty’ says Cork TD

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more