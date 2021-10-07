Covid-19: More than 200 outbreaks reported in last week

More than 200 outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported nationally in the week to October 5, with 12 of these outbreaks reported in the Cork and Kerry region.

According to a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 203 new outbreaks were reported for week 39 including 22 workplace outbreaks with 91 conformed linked cases.

There were ten new outbreaks reported in schools with 45 confirmed linked cases; nine in primary schools, one in an unspecified/unknown/other school but associated with school bus transport.

Seven new nursing home outbreaks were reported with 19 confirmed linked cases.

Among the other new outbreaks reported were two university/college related outbreaks with nine confirmed linked cases, two religious/other ceremony associated outbreaks with 11 confirmed linked cases and six outbreaks related to retail outlets with 24 confirmed linked cases.

The HPSC report shows 12 new outbreaks were reported in the HSE South region which comprises Cork and Kerry.

Two of these outbreaks were in workplace settings, two were nursing homes, two were in residential institutions and two were in schools.

There was one new outbreak in acute hospital setting, one in a university/college, one related to a religious/other ceremony, and one community outbreak.

19 outbreaks were reported amongst vulnerable groups/key populations nationally last week including an outbreak among Irish Travellers and another among university students in the HSE South region.