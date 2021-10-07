Home and business owners advised to take precautionary action as rainfall warning is issued for Cork

Home and business owners are being advised to protect their property as best they can to mitigate the potential of flood damage ahead of the heavy rainfall forecast for Cork and other counties.

Yesterday, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry and another for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo.

The warning for Cork and Kerry comes into effect from midday today and will remain until 3am on Saturday.

Breezy, humid & unseasonably mild today.



Cloudy this morning with rain & drizzle in the W & NW, especially on high ground with risk of localised flooding ☁️🌧️



Rain & drizzle extending into SW in the afternoon 🌧️



Brighter, drier for midlands & east ⛅️



Highs of 16 to 20C 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ovhsK7SplI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 7, 2021

The national weather forecaster has said there will be "prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times, heaviest and most persistent later on Friday".

Significant accumulations are possible in upland areas, with Met Éireann also warning of a risk of localised flooding.

Jonathan Hehir, Managing Director of Insuremyhouse.ie advised that people take precautions to protect their property, given the latest weather forecast.

"We are fast approaching the beginning of storm season in this country.

"While the next few days may not see weather of the severity Ireland usually experiences later in the season, it’s certainly worth people’s while taking notice of the advisory note from Met Éireann and taking whatever measures they can.

"People all over the country will have felt the wrath of adverse and extreme Irish weather in recent years, and many are still reeling from damage done to their homes and businesses and what it has cost them both financially and emotionally," he said.

"It’s an unfortunate reality that every year homes and businesses in Ireland are destroyed by flooding, high winds, burst pipes, etc causing devastation for those affected."

Advice from the insurance experts at Insuremyhouse.ie includes:

•Checking your external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water-resistant. There are various different products, sealants and varnishes available to waterproof any areas of concern.

•In the event of a flood warning in your area, it might be worth investing in sandbags and/or flood barriers to protect your property, particularly if you live in a flood risk area.

•During more risky periods keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible, and ensure you know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should you need to turn them off or on at any stage.

•If you are unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage it is important that you contact your insurer immediately to initiate the claims process.

•Slow down – extra surface water, high gusts, objects coming loose – there are a myriad of factors that mean that you show driving slower and with extra care and caution in stormy conditions.

•Check your tyres – if they are not roadworthy you should not drive.

•Pull in – if the weather takes a turn while you are on the road find a safe location and pull in and wait for it to pass.

Mr Hehir also advised all property owners to never leave a gap in cover and to always make sure that they renew their policy on or before the renewal date.

"If someone leaves a gap in cover, then they are in a very precarious position should something happen to their property during this time," he said.

"And if you have already had a claim for storm damage and leave a gap in cover, then insurers may decide not to insure you if you go to take out a policy at a later date."