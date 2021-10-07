Man fined after smashing window of popular Cork takeaway

A young man threw a chair at the front of Lennox’s chipper in Ballincollig smashing the window and now he has been convicted and fined for the offence.

Jack Doyle of 124 Pine Walk, Muskerry Estate, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty to causing the criminal damage to the premises on March 9 2019.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the young man had brought €600 compensation to court for the owners.

Mr Buttimer said the damage was caused by reckless rather than intentional behaviour.

The solicitor said the 20-year-old was now in an apprenticeship and doing well.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €500 at Cork District Court.