Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 08:31

Man fined after smashing window of popular Cork takeaway

A young man threw a chair at the front of Lennox’s chipper in Ballincollig smashing the window and now he has been convicted and fined for the offence.Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Liam Heylin

Jack Doyle of 124 Pine Walk, Muskerry Estate, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty to causing the criminal damage to the premises on March 9 2019.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said the young man had brought €600 compensation to court for the owners.

Mr Buttimer said the damage was caused by reckless rather than intentional behaviour.

The solicitor said the 20-year-old was now in an apprenticeship and doing well.

Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €500 at Cork District Court.

