Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 07:59

Recruitment for Cork Kerry eating disorder hub for adults underway

Concerns have been raised repeatedly, including in Cork, about the level of services available in Ireland for people with eating disorders.

Ann Murphy

A DIETICIAN and specialist nurses are to be recruited for a new eating disorder team for adults in Cork and Kerry. The team will staff a new hub being set up as part of a HSE plan to tackle eating disorders at a community healthcare level. 

A spokeswoman for the HSE South said that there have already been appointments made to the team, including 1.5 whole-time equivalent (WTE) non-consultant hospital doctors, and two WTE senior clinical psychologists. Two administration staff have also been hired.

“A recruitment campaign has been advertised for a senior dietician,” she said. “A bespoke recruitment competition will be organised for three clinical nurse specialist posts.

“Recruitment will begin shortly for a permanent consultant for the team, and this post may be filled on a temporary basis pending the permanent filling of this post.”

According to the HSE, the clinical programme aims to establish an eating disorder treatment network across the country, comprising of eight adult teams and eight child and adolescent (CAMHS) teams.

A hub for children and adolescents has already been set up in the Cork and Kerry area.

A HSE statement said: “These multidisciplinary teams provide specialist eating disorder assessment and treatment in the community.

“In Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the CAMHS ED [eating disorder] team has been operating for over two years, and 13 posts have been recruited. In 2021, funding was provided for an adult ED team for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare. This funding will allow for the recruitment of 13.4 posts... Having both teams in place will ensure that Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has the first completed eating disorder hub in the country.”

Cork woman fears she will die unless she is given inpatient care for eating disorders

