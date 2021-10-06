Man took a bottle to Garda and said 'I will do time for you', Cork court hears

A MAN barricaded himself into an upstairs bedroom when gardaí arrived to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the cases faced by the defendant at Cork District Court were extremely serious as they consisted of three incidents of violently resisting arrest.

Judge Kelleher said: “In one case he barricaded himself in a bedroom. In another he took a bottle to a guard, and in another he made a threat to a guard, saying, ‘I will do time for you’.”

The man pleaded with the judge through solicitor Frank Buttimer not to impose a jail term. However, Judge Kelleher imposed a term of five months.

The most recent incident occurred at 1.20am on February 7. Gardaí arrived to find him in the hallway of the family home roaring and shouting. He fled to the rear of the house and gardaí went after him.

The accused put his back against the kitchen door to prevent officers from coming into the kitchen. When they did manage to get into the room, he picked up a bottle from the kitchen table.

“He was prevented from striking the guard and was moved from the kitchen to the hall. He did not co-operate and he tried to lash out,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

At 4.30am on April 15, 2020, gardaí were called to the same house and were invited in to the property by the defendant’s mother.

“He barricaded himself into an upstairs bedroom. Gardaí forced their way in and he was violent to the guards when they went to arrest him.

“On October 20, 2019, at 2.10am he was banging on the front door of the family home in a highly intoxicated condition. He told one of the guards, ‘I will do time for you.’ He also threw his arms forward in an effort to prevent himself being handcuffed,” said Det Sgt Davis.

In December 2018 he came to the attention of gardaí in the general area and said: “Fuck you, I will burn your house down, you fucking prick.”

Mr Buttimer said the defendant was having difficulties with alcohol. “When he is not drinking he is the easiest person in the world, but when he is drinking he is volatile and difficult,” he said.

The defendant could not be named as the case was heard in camera.