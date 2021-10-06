Cork drug dealer smashed phone and tried to run away from gardaí

A DRUG dealer who was approached outside his home by drugs squad gardaí reacted by smashing his phone on the ground and trying to run away.

That was two years ago but since then he has undergone rehabilitation and has not come to adverse notice of gardaí. Now he has been given a suspended jail term.

Surveillance in place

Detective Garda Eoin O’Toole said a surveillance operation was in place on September 18, 2019, at 196 Rathpeacon Road, Cork — the home of defendant Shaun O’Callaghan.

“It was suspected he had cannabis and we were satisfied he was selling or supplying.

“A search warrant was obtained but when it was being executed it was decided to intercept him outside.

“He attempted to flee. He smashed his mobile phone off the ground and he had to be restrained by the gardaí.

“He was conveyed into his property and €3,000 worth of cannabis herb was found in the back shed.

“He was arrested and detained and during interview he admitted having cannabis for sale or supply.

“He has been a target of the divisional drugs unit. He was known to be selling cannabis for quite some time.”

Previous convictions

The accused man had three convictions previously for having drugs for sale or supply.

It was pointed out that he had not come to the attention of gardaí since the crime was committed.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said that since the accused man attended for rehabilitation at Merchants Quay in Dublin he had been providing clear urinalysis.

“This man was a known dealer who was actively involved in the sale or supply of drugs,” he said.

However, the judge said that in light of the rehabilitation, clear urinalysis and the fact that he had not been coming to the attention of gardaí he would impose a three-year suspended jail term.