CUH second most overcrowded hospital in the country; INMO calls for 'detailed winter plan'

A total of 467 patients were being treated on trolleys in Ireland’s hospitals this morning.
Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

A total of 467 patients were being treated on trolleys in Ireland’s hospitals this morning.

At CUH, there were 50 people waiting for beds at the Emergency Department (ED) - the second highest figure in the country.

The most overcrowded hospital in the country today was University Hospital Limerick with 79 people waiting for beds this morning. 

Elsewhere in Cork, there were a further 12 patients in need of a bed at Mercy University Hospital.

Last week the INMO issued their monthly trolley analysis which showed that it was the second-worst-ever September for overcrowding in Ireland.

The union is calling for “a detailed winter plan” as flu season approaches and for action to be taken to keep patients and staff safe.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha described the current situation in Irish hospitals as "very dangerous". 

"Not only is it putting our members and their patients at significant risk of Covid infection, but it is placing an extraordinary burden on a workforce that is completely exhausted.

"Letting overcrowding escalate over the coming months, as we have seen happen year after year, is going to lead to very poor outcomes for patients at a critical time in the pandemic," she said.

"We need to see government coming forward in the coming days with concrete plans for keeping hospitals safe for patients and staff for the coming winter. 

"That means a detailed Winter Plan from the HSE that includes increased capacity in the community. 

"Next week’s Budget must include plans for substantial investment in homecare packages," she continued.

