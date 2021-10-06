Issue affecting North Cork water supply network resolved, says Irish Water 

A blockage affecting the Mitchelstown Public Water Supply Network has been isolated and repaired.

The issue first came to light over the weekend, with crews from Irish Water and Cork County Council tasked with resolving the issue.

As engineers worked to identify the problem, residents in some areas on the network were impacted including in Mitchelstown, Garryleigh, Corracunna, Ballyarthur, Kilbehenny, Garrane, Kilglass, Curragh More, Furrow, Gurteennaboul, Pollardstown and Ballgiblin.

It has now been confirmed that Irish Water and Cork County Council engineers have resolved the issue on the Mitchelstown Public Water Supply Network.

Regional Operations Lead for Irish Water, Pat Britton said: “We would like to thank those who were affected by the water outage whilst we carried out our investigation and repair works. A blockage was detected on the line over the weekend which led to reduced flows to the reservoir. The pipeline at this location is over 5km long, and investigations to locate the issue continued until Tuesday afternoon when the issue was found during a camera survey. The location was isolated, repaired and service to customers has now been restored.”