Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 21:23

Cork garage left with €23k loss after BMW was taken to Poland, court hears

Cork garage left with €23k loss after BMW was taken to Poland, court hears

The defendant was before Cork District Court on a charge of inducing Keary’s of Togher industrial estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception, thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000.

Liam Heylin

A POLISH man was arrested on a deception charge in a case where he got a BMW from a garage in Cork on May 1 and drove it back to Poland, leaving a debt of over €23,000.

Garda Jessica Stafford objected to bail being granted to Pawel Orlowski, aged 33, who has an address at Bantry Rd, Dunmanway, Co Cork.

The defendant was before Cork District Court on a charge of inducing Keary’s of Togher industrial estate to give him a 172-registered BMW by deception, thereby causing them a loss of over €23,000.

Garda Stafford alleged: “He got the car and never transferred the money. He then left the jurisdiction with the vehicle. He left Cork on May 15 with the car and he returned recently without the car.”

Garda Stafford confirmed that Mr Orlowski presented himself at the Garda station for the purpose of being charged.

In the objection to bail, Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “We are left with a business here in the city who are down €23,000-odd because you left the city with the car and they have not been paid.”

Sgt Lyons said the car had not even been returned to them and that Mr Orlowski was now a flight risk. Sgt Lyons said during the bail application: “There is nothing keeping him here. The difficulty I have is that he has no ties to the city.”

Eddie Burke, defending, said: “It is not fair to say he has no ties; he has two children here.”

Mr Burke, said: “This man has never been in trouble in his life in this country. It is not that he did not reside here — he lived here since 2007. Unfortunately, his relationship broke down around this time. That is why he went back to Poland.”

Mr Orlowski testified in the course of his bail application that he wanted to pay Keary’s what he owed them. He said it had been his intention to return the BMW to them, but that the car had been in a crash in Poland and he needed €3,000 to have it repaired.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody until October 11.

Read More

Teenager who called security staff at Cork hospital 'scumbags' avoids jail

More in this section

SEC Launches Investigation Into Coca-Cola's Earnings History Drunken man's desire for can of Coke lands him in jail
Law and justice concept Two jailed after truck loaded with weapons was intercepted at height of violent Cork feud
Teenager who called security staff at Cork hospital 'scumbags' avoids jail Teenager who called security staff at Cork hospital 'scumbags' avoids jail
#courtscork courtcourts
Roy Keane puts in a shift making sandwiches at Cork Penny Dinners 

Roy Keane puts in a shift making sandwiches at Cork Penny Dinners 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more