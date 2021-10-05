Teenager who called security staff at Cork hospital 'scumbags' avoids jail

SECURITY staff at the emergency unit of a hospital were verbally abused as 'scumbags' by a young man who has now confessed to the offence.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to this incident and to a number of incidents of shoplifting carried out by Trevor O’Sullivan in Cork city centre.

In respect of the public order incident at the Accident and Emergency unit of Cork University Hospital it occurred on October 17 last year.

Security staff at the hospital contacted gardaí requesting assistance dealing with a man engaging in unruly behaviour.

They arrived to witness Trevor O’Sullivan of no fixed address being restrained by security staff as he roared, “F*** you, scumbags.”

Sgt. Kelleher said O’Sullivan continued to shout at security staff within earshot of member of the public and gardaí.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the teenager had a very difficult time in the past and went into residential treatment.

“But there seems to be a level of maturity now, thankfully, that I would never have given him credit for before but the penny seems to have dropped,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a total sentence of nine months on the accused but suspended it.

Addressing the teenager directly, the judge said, “This is your chance now. And well done on going through Tabor Lodge.”

The same teenager avoided jail at Cork Circuit Criminal Court last month in a case where he tried to rob a shop in Cork shouting, “Give me anything you’ve got,” while he was armed with a scissor.

In that case, Detective Garda Brian Holland testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Trevor O’Sullivan arrived at 4.50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 for his attempted robbery at the XL Gala store on Old Youghal Road.

Defence barrister Sinead Behan said, “He has had a chaotic few years but he is now addressing his difficulties. He appreciates the seriousness of the incident and how frightening it was for the shop assistant.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin commented that Trevor O’Sullivan had gained insight through counselling and he imposed a two-year suspended jail term on the 18-year-old.