Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 17:21

Drunken man's desire for can of Coke lands him in jail

Drunken man's desire for can of Coke lands him in jail

A drunken man’s desire for a can of Coke has just landed him in jail for two months. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Liam Heylin

A drunken man’s desire for a can of Coke has just landed him in jail for two months.

Patrick O’Reilly, aged around 40 from the north side of Cork city and now living in Waterford, was given that jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sgt. Pat Lyons said Patrick O’Reilly arrived at O’Reilly’s garage in Blackpool, Cork, at 2.10am on April 26 2019.

“He approached the night hatch having been refused entry.

“He became aggressive when refused. He was looking for a can of Coke and he had no money to pay for it.

“He banged on the hatch and fell back onto the ground due to his level of intoxication.

“When gardaí approached he tried to flee but due to his level of intoxication he fell against the wall,” Sgt. Lyons said.

There was €100 worth of damage caused to the hatch and no payment of compensation was made to the garage. 

He had 92 previous convictions including three for being drunk and a danger and two for causing criminal damage. He also had convictions for theft and burglary.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Originally from the north side of Cork he is now living in Waterford. He had serious issues with alcohol.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger on the occasion and he imposed a two-month jail term on Patrick O’Reilly for causing criminal damage.

O’Reilly appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cloverhill Prison and pleaded guilty to the damage and intoxication charges.

More in this section

Water tanker arranged for north Cork as possible outages warned Water tanker arranged for north Cork as possible outages warned
€8m signalling project to commence at Kent Station; Cork commuters advised of some service disruption €8m signalling project to commence at Kent Station; Cork commuters advised of some service disruption
Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Cork Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Cork
cork court
Law and justice concept

Two jailed after truck loaded with weapons was intercepted at height of violent Cork feud

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more