Drunken man's desire for can of Coke lands him in jail

A drunken man’s desire for a can of Coke has just landed him in jail for two months.

Patrick O’Reilly, aged around 40 from the north side of Cork city and now living in Waterford, was given that jail term by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Sgt. Pat Lyons said Patrick O’Reilly arrived at O’Reilly’s garage in Blackpool, Cork, at 2.10am on April 26 2019.

“He approached the night hatch having been refused entry.

“He became aggressive when refused. He was looking for a can of Coke and he had no money to pay for it.

“He banged on the hatch and fell back onto the ground due to his level of intoxication.

“When gardaí approached he tried to flee but due to his level of intoxication he fell against the wall,” Sgt. Lyons said.

There was €100 worth of damage caused to the hatch and no payment of compensation was made to the garage.

He had 92 previous convictions including three for being drunk and a danger and two for causing criminal damage. He also had convictions for theft and burglary.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “Originally from the north side of Cork he is now living in Waterford. He had serious issues with alcohol.”

Judge Olann Kelleher fined him €200 for being drunk and a danger on the occasion and he imposed a two-month jail term on Patrick O’Reilly for causing criminal damage.

O’Reilly appeared at Cork District Court by video link from Cloverhill Prison and pleaded guilty to the damage and intoxication charges.