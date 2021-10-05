Two jailed after truck loaded with weapons was intercepted at height of violent Cork feud

A truck loaded with weapons - including a slash-hook, a knife, two pikes, two hurleys, a crow-bar and a pickaxe handle – was intercepted by gardaí at the height of a violent feud and now two of the men travelling in it have been jailed.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This was a very serious dispute on May 9 this year where slash-hooks, knives, pikes, crow-bars and hurleys were carried in a truck.

“And they said they were more or less entitled to carry them because they were in a dispute.

“The fact that things have eased off in this feud does not mean they can get away with it, especially in a case where children were present in the area.”

The judge added that he was concerned with the safety of all of the community and not just the concerns the defendants had for their own families.

Judge Kelleher made a destruction order in respect of all the weapons seized by gardaí.

An eight-month jail term was imposed on 37-year-old Michael Keenan of 1 St. Michael’s Close, Mahon, who also has an address at 17 Wolfe Tone Street.

On the application of defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, recognisances were set in the event of an appeal in the sums of €750 cash lodgement and a €750 independent surety.

A four-month sentence was imposed on 22-year-old Jim Keenan of 1 Ravensdale Close, Mahon, Cork. Recognisances in his case were set at €500 cash and €500 independent surety.

A probation report was ordered by the judge in the case against 20-year-old Chantelle Keenan, also of 1 Ravensdale Close. Her case was adjourned until December 7 to allow time for preparation of the probation report.

All three defendants pleaded guilty on one charge of being in possession of a weapon on May 9.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said gardaí responded to a call about a serious incident involving a dispute between two families. While investigating this report they stopped the vehicle in which the defendants were travelling.

Mr Collins-Daly represented all three defendants and said, “Gardaí would be satisfied tensions have eased and that there have been no difficulties since the incident on that date in May.”

Chantelle Keenan got bail in the district court when they were first arrested. Jim and Michael Keenan were refused but got High Court bail later in May.

Mr Collins-Daly said, “They were granted bail on strict conditions set by the High Court and they have complied with each and every condition. There has been no issue in the meantime involving these parties.

“Gardaí are satisfied tensions have eased significantly and there were no further issues.”

Detective Garda Paul Radley arrested the three defendants back in May and testified that gardaí stopped a pick-up truck at Mahon interchange, in which the defendants were travelling. It was alleged that a slash-hook and a knife were found in the front of the truck and in the back were found two pikes, two hurleys, one crow-bar and one pickaxe handle.

Michael Keenan replied when charged with weapons offences in May that these were for work purposes. Jim Keenan said, “We have to protect ourselves.”