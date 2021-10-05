Met Éireann issues weather advisory for Cork

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a weather advisory for Cork.

The forecaster is warning that a band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to persistent and heavy falls in places.

It says that this may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

The advisory remains in place until 6am on Saturday morning.

Met Éireann is watching the situation and says the advisory will be updated tomorrow morning and that warnings may be issued.

A number of other areas are affected including Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Connacht.