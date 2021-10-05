Gardaí following a number of lines of enquiry into west Cork shop raid

GARDAÍ investigating a robbery at a shop in Ballinhassig last month say they are following a number of lines of enquiry in their investigation.

At approximately 3.55pm on Thursday afternoon, September 9, two masked men entered the Post Office section of a shop in Ballinhassig and demanded a sum of money.

One man was armed with a shotgun and the second man was armed with a machete. According to gardaí, the men fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 vehicle, which is believed to have been driven by a third male.

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

The suspected offenders drove in the direction of Spur Hill / Liberty Hill. At approximately 4.20pm, the grey Citroen C3 vehicle was located alight in a field near Spur Hill.

Gardai searched five properties on the southside of the city just hours after the incident. No arrests have been made and gardaí are hoping that CCTV footage will help lead them to the perpetrators of the incident.

Superintendent Brendan Fogarty said that gardaí are following a number of lines of enquiry and said the investigation is very active.

He appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Anyone who was on Spur Hill Road in Ballinhassig between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on the afternoon of the incident is asked to come forward, as are people who may have seen the Citroen C3 set alight in the Spur Hill area.

Any road users who were travelling on the Spur Hill Road and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage are also asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.