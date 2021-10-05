Two due in court following Cork burglary

TWO people are due in court in west Cork this morning following a burglary.
The incident occurred in Ballineen on Sunday.
Two people questioned by gardaí in Bandon have been charged and are due before Clonakilty district court this morning.
