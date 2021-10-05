Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 10:26

Two due in court following Cork burglary

Gardaí have charged two people in connection with a burglary in Ballineen

TWO people are due in court in west Cork this morning following a burglary.

The incident occurred in Ballineen on Sunday.

Two people questioned by gardaí in Bandon have been charged and are due before Clonakilty district court this morning.

