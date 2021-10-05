Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 09:32

Engineers investigating issue on north Cork water supply network

Irish Water is advising that some customers may experience a water outage today.
Areas that may be affected include Mitchelstown, Garryleigh, Corracunna, Ballyarthur, Kilbehenny, Garrane, Kilglass, Curragh More, Furrow, Gurteennaboul, Pollardstown and Ballgiblin.

Mary Corcoran

Irish Water and Cork County Council engineers are today continuing to investigate an issue on the Mitchelstown Public Water Supply Network.

The issue came to light at the weekend.

As investigations into the issue continue, Irish Water is advising that some customers may experience a water outage today.

Regional Operations Lead for Irish Water, Pat Britton explained: “Crews continue to try and pin point the exact location of the issue and we hope to have this rectified as soon as possible. During this period, customers may experience intermittent reductions in pressure or supply.

“We understand the inconvenience caused when these issues occur and thank customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to safeguard the water supply for customers.” 

“We are asking customers in these areas to be mindful of how they use water and to conserve when possible. However it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand washing.” Mr Britton added.

For further information see www.water.ie

The Irish Water customer care helpline can be reached on 1800 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare.

