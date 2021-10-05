Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:34

Man in hospital following serious collision on M8; Gardaí appealing for witnesses

Man in hospital following serious collision on M8; Gardaí appealing for witnesses

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the M8 yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.10pm at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny in Co.Limerick.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision which involved a car and a pedestrian.

Gardaí said the pedestrian, a man aged in his 30s, was later taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them.

In particular, any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Cork traffic: Reports of heavy traffic on major interchange

More in this section

Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre
Dementia helpline Visiting restrictions in place at Cork nursing home following Covid outbreak
Man avoids jail after €50k worth of cocaine found in vehicle at Cork property; judge cites 'unusual facts'  Man avoids jail after €50k worth of cocaine found in vehicle at Cork property; judge cites 'unusual facts' 
cork garda
Cork traffic: Reports of heavy traffic on major interchange

Cork traffic: Reports of heavy traffic on major interchange

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more