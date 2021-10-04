Visiting restrictions in place at Cork nursing home following Covid outbreak

Visiting restrictions have been reimposed at a Cork nursing home following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Chief executive officer of St Luke's nursing home in Cork city Tony O'Brien said "a small number of residents and staff” have tested positive for the virus and that a HSE team will arrive this week to administer booster vaccines.

Unfortunately and much to our dismay and disappointment we do have a small number of Residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

“We are communicating regularly with all and adhering to the guidance and co-expertise of our partners in public health, the community clinical support team and HIQA.

“We have a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team caring for all of our residents and their safety remains our utmost concern,” he told The Echo.

Mr O’Brien thanked the nursing home residents and their families for their patience and understanding and staff “for the wonderful care and attention” they provide to residents.

He said that the team is available at any time to answer any questions that family members of residents may have.