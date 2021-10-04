Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 21:13

Visiting restrictions in place at Cork nursing home following Covid outbreak

Visiting restrictions in place at Cork nursing home following Covid outbreak

Visiting restrictions have been reimposed at a Cork nursing home following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Breda Graham

Visiting restrictions have been reimposed at a Cork nursing home following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Chief executive officer of St Luke's nursing home in Cork city Tony O'Brien said "a small number of residents and staff” have tested positive for the virus and that a HSE team will arrive this week to administer booster vaccines.

Unfortunately and much to our dismay and disappointment we do have a small number of Residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

“We are communicating regularly with all and adhering to the guidance and co-expertise of our partners in public health, the community clinical support team and HIQA.

“We have a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team caring for all of our residents and their safety remains our utmost concern,” he told The Echo.

Mr O’Brien thanked the nursing home residents and their families for their patience and understanding and staff “for the wonderful care and attention” they provide to residents.

He said that the team is available at any time to answer any questions that family members of residents may have.

Read More

Events centre, transport infrastructure and a new hospital: What does the new National Development Plan have in store for Cork?

More in this section

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus 32 Covid-19 patients in Cork hospitals as 892 cases recorded nationally
Commitment to Cork Event Centre included in new National Development Plan  Commitment to Cork Event Centre included in new National Development Plan 
Bedroom intruder who threatened to stab man in the neck jailed for five years  Bedroom intruder who threatened to stab man in the neck jailed for five years 
Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre

Judge tells city and county councils to embrace 'We are Cork' tagline in proceedings on proposed retail centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more