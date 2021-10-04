NDP will transform economy if systemic barriers removed, says CIF

THE Construction Industry Federation (CIF) has said that the National Development Plan (NDP) will transform the Irish economy if procurement, planning and utility barriers are removed.

Speaking following the formal launch of the €165 billion plan at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Monday afternoon, CIF Director General, Tom Parlon, said that it can only transform Irish society if systemic barriers in the state’s infrastructure and housing delivery systems are removed.

“The NDP envisages hundreds of essential infrastructure projects across the health, climate, water, housing and transport spheres. To ensure that the benefits of the NDP are spread fairly and equitably across the majority of communities in Ireland, the State’s delivery mechanism for public sector projects must become more efficient.

It’s the CIF’s belief that with more efficient systems the existing schedule of road projects in the NDP can be delivered in addition to public transport commitments.

He said that the CIF has outlined a series of recommendations to ensure the greatest return on every NDP euro spent over the next nine years in its Strategy for Public Sector Procurement and its recent budget submission and that “critical is reform of the Government’s contract which is now inadequate, outdated and antiquated”.

“New forms of contract such as New Engineering Contract (NEC) used extensively across the EU must be adopted across the public sector to avoid patchy delivery in certain regions or across types of projects. Adopting these approaches would redress regional inequalities and enhance the ability of regions to contribute to overall economic growth and competitiveness,” he said.

Mr Parlon said that on a positive note, the construction industry has reported an increase in productivity in the CSO’s productivity analysis meaning the industry is delivering more value for the State’s investment in public capital and that overall the industry is working closely with the Government through the Construction Sector Group to ensure that barriers to delivery are removed and the industry continues to modernise.