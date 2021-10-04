Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 18:02

Book of evidence served on Cork man (77) charged with sexual assault and exploitation of child



Liam Heylin

A book of evidence was served on a 77-year-old Cork man charged with sexually assaulting a girl six times and one count of sexual exploitation of the child.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the next county sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on October 27.

Sgt. Kelleher said continuing bail conditions would apply, requiring the defendant to sign once a week at a garda station and have no contact – direct or indirect – with the alleged victim in the case.

Eugene Murphy, defence solicitor, applied for free legal aid be extended to the appointment of a senior counsel as well as a barrister. 

Judge Kelleher said that extending legal aid to a senior counsel was a matter to be decided when the case came before the circuit court.

CHARGES

Detective Garda Eimear Brennan charged the 77-year-old originally with seven different counts - six counts of sexually assault a girl in the period from April 2015 to August 2019.

The seventh count relates to July 6 2018 where it is alleged that for the purpose of sexual exploitation of a child the defendant offered to pay money to a child under the age of 18.

The complainant’s age was not given at the court hearing. None of the allegations giving rise to the charges were outlined.

