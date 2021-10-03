Cork teen completes his 100th lap of Sandycove Island

A 13-year-old from Kinsale has completed his 100th lap of Sandycove Island.

Brian Foster completed the milestone swim on Sunday.

Each lap of the island is about 1,600 meters/1 mile in length.

Brian trains with, and has been inspired by the Sandycove Island Swimmers, 22 of whom have completed a 33 km English Channel swim.

Brian has big marathon ambitions and is already visualising a future English Channel swim.

Honour Swimmer and Chairperson of the Sandycove Island Swim Club Carol Cashell commented: “Brian brings infectious enthusiasm to the water and is tapping into the experience of all the local marathoners.

"We predict big things for Brian.”

Brian’s own father, Steve, is also an accomplished marathon swimmer having completed the 14.4 km Gibraltar Strait swim in 2014.