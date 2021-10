Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Letterlickey area of Bantry in West Cork.

The incident occurred this afternoon on the L4706 route.

Emergency services are also at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said the road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

"The scene will remain preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

"No further information is available at this time," the spokesperson said.