First acts announced for Cork's Right Here Right Now festival

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 09:00

Now in its fourth year, Right Here Right Now is a celebration of the vibrant and eclectic music scene both in Cork and across Ireland.
The first acts for Cork's Right Here Right Now festival, taking place at Cork Opera House and Coughlan's next month, have been announced. Pictured is John Spillane who forms part of the line-up.

Amy Nolan

The first acts for Cork's Right Here Right Now festival taking place at Cork Opera House and Coughlan's next month have been announced. 

An exciting all-female bill of Mary Coughlan, Wallis Bird, Loah and Niamh Regan open the first night of Right Here Right Now on Friday, November 12, accompanied by the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra. 

This is followed by a very special evening of traditional and folk music with John Spillane and Junior Brother who will also be accompanied by the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra on Saturday, November 13.

Further exciting gig announcements are to come, with a third day in store on November 14.

Commenting ahead of the festival, Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO of Cork Opera House said it will be a "glorious return to live music".

"The Right Here, Right Now festival brings together everything that lies at the core of who we are at Cork Opera House, and everything that we've been missing over the last 18 months - our orchestra live on stage with amazing established and upcoming home-grown artists, a diversity of programme; collaborating with outstanding artists and professionals; working together with our talented friends and colleagues in Coughlan's who, like many small independent venues over the last while, have worked so hard to keep the show on the road, and most importantly, welcoming audiences into our house to share magical experiences together with friends and loved ones," she continued.

Brian Hassett, Managing Director at Coughlan's Live, said the concert series will be a way of celebrating the music and live events community after a very difficult period. 

He described Right Here Right Now as a really "special project" between Coughlan's and Cork Opera House.

Tickets go on sale today at noon at a cost of €25 or €15 for students and OAPs.

Phone and online tickets may include booking fees.

Visit www.corkoperahouse.ie or book by phone: 021-4270022

