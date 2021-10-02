Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 20:13

Covid-19 in Cork: Almost 450 deaths reported since start of pandemic

New figures show that the number of Covid-19 deaths being reported in Cork is continuing to rise.
More than 5,200 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland since the virus first arrived. 

Mary Corcoran

Almost 450 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork since the start of the pandemic.

New figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, show that the number of Covid-19 deaths being reported in Cork is continuing to rise.

Latest data 

The latest data, which covers the period up to September 28, shows that 447 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic accounting for almost 9 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths reported in Ireland.

That figure is an increase on the number of Covid-19 deaths which had been reported the previous week.

A total of 442 Covid-19 deaths had been reported in Cork up to September 21.

More than 5,200 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland since the virus first arrived in 2020.

The official HPSC data shows 5,249 Covid-19 deaths were reported up to September 28 nationally - the mean age of those who have died is 83, but deaths have been reported among people aged from 16 to 105.

A total of 3,429 of the deaths have been linked with outbreaks (just over 65 per cent), with 2,133 of these deaths related to outbreaks in nursing homes.

Covid: 1,586 new cases, CMO urges adherence to public health advice as winter nears

coronaviruscork health
