Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 08:15

Woman found in Cork with drugs worth €59k has 'substantially rehabilitated herself' 

“She had a continuous addiction since about the age of 14 but that has changed." 
The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless the sentencing judge found there were exceptional circumstances.

Liam Heylin

A woman caught with €59,000 worth of drugs at a house in Cobh in 2018 has done very well in turning her life around in England and now she has been given a suspended jail term.

Martina Griffin, 38, who now lives at Winsford, Cheshire in England, was given a three-year suspended jail term by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

After hearing submissions from defence senior counsel Elizabeth O’Connell and receiving background reports on Griffin, the judge said, “She had a continuous addiction since about the age of 14 but that has changed.

“She is working. She has broken her addiction. She has substantially rehabilitated herself.” 

She previously pleaded guilty to having drugs for sale or supply when their street value exceeded €13,000.

Found at house 

Detective Garda Cormac Ryan said gardaí obtained a warrant to search the house at Russell Heights, Cobh, County Cork, on May 22 2018 and found the cannabis with a street value of over €59,000.

It was contained in a black plastic bag in the house.

Working and doing well abroad 

Martina Griffin accepted responsibility for the drugs. However, Ms O’Connell SC said at an earlier sentencing hearing – that was also adjourned – that Griffin was doing very well in her life in England and was returning to Cork to face the court case. 

Ms O’Connell said the probation service put her at a low risk of reoffending and said Griffin was prepared to comply with all directions of the probation service in the UK.

A co-accused was previously given an 18-month suspended sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for allowing her home at Russell Heights to be used for storing cannabis on the same date.

The charge to which Griffin pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years unless the sentencing judge found there were exceptional circumstances.

cork court
