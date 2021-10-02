Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 12:29

Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue kayaker who endured 'very frightening ordeal'

Conditions during the callout were rough seas, with 4 meter swells and a strong westerly wind. 
Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue kayaker who endured 'very frightening ordeal'

Volunteer crew members at Courtmacsherry RNLI came to the aid of a lone kayaker who capsized off the Old Head of Kinsale in rough seas yesterday. Picture via Courtmacsherry RNLI.

Amy Nolan

Volunteer crew members at Courtmacsherry RNLI came to the aid of a lone kayaker who capsized off the Old Head of Kinsale in rough seas yesterday evening.

The kayaker had left the Speckled Door pier yesterday afternoon and came through the passage at Hole-Open and was attempting to round the lighthouse when the weather worsened and he was thrown off the kayak.

The man was unable to re-mount the kayak because of high swells.

Fortunately, he was sighted by a group of golfers on the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Links who raised the alarm at approximately 5.45pm.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat and its voluntary crew were away within minutes and arrived at the scene at 6.14pm.

"Two members of the crew, Ken Cashman and Donal Young used the lifeboat’s small inflatable boat to traverse into the rocky inlet under the lighthouse and pluck the causality from the water and brought him back to the main lifeboat where he was assessed and warmed up after a very frightening ordeal," Courtmacsherry RNLI said in a statement.

Lifeboat crew and station officers assessed the man further once back at the Station House and provided him with a change of clothes and hot drinks.

Unfortunately, all of his belongings were lost at sea including his phone and keys but the crew were able to reunite him with friends who came from North Cork to meet him.

Conditions during the callout were rough seas, with 4 meter swells and a strong westerly wind. 

The Courtmacsherry RNLI voluntary lifeboat operations manager Brian O'Dwyer lauded the golfers for contacting the emergency services.

"We are all so relieved that the kayaker was rescued so quickly in tough seas off the Old Head this evening," he continued.  

Mr O'Dwyer also thanked the voluntary crew at the lifeboat station. 

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat crew involved in the callout were coxswain Mark John Gannon, mechanic Stuart Russell and crewmembers Ken Cashman, Evin O Sullivan, Ciaran Hurley and brothers Kevin and Donal Young.

Also tasked in the callout was the Coast Guard Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford and the Old Head / Seven Heads Coast Guard unit.

Read More

Crosshaven RNLI come to the aid of windsurfer in difficulty

More in this section

Cork councillor fined for not filing expenses after failed election bid  Cork councillor fined for not filing expenses after failed election bid 
Covid-19 latest: 10 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry including in schools Covid-19 latest: 10 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry including in schools
Temporary water supply disruptions expected in Cork on Monday Temporary water supply disruptions expected in Cork on Monday
emergency services
Family of Cork’s Adam King praise ‘amazing staff’ at CUH after Adam takes fall and hurts leg

Family of Cork’s Adam King praise ‘amazing staff’ at CUH after Adam takes fall and hurts leg

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more