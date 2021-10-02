Family of Cork’s Adam King praise ‘amazing staff’ at CUH after Adam takes fall and hurts leg

Adam King’s family have thanked the “amazing staff” at Cork University Hospital (CUH) for the level of care given to Adam after he suffered a small fall.

In a post on social media, Adam’s father, David King said that The Late Late Toy Show star had a small fall yesterday and hurt his leg.

“Thankfully, no fracture this time but we had a long day of tests and checks.

“That's life with OI - falls, tests and checks!”

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) also known as brittle bone disease is a genetic disorder that causes weak bones that break easily in addition to other symptoms.

Back in April, Adam suffered a femur fracture but thankfully did not require surgery following the fracture.

In his post on social media today, David King said the staff at CUH were amazing as always to deal with yesterday.

“As always, Adam's time in hospital was made fun by the amazing staff at CUH.”

He thanked one staff member in particular, Rachel Griffin, for taking the time to play with Adam during his hospital visit.

“Big hugs and thanks to Rachel for taking the time to play with Adam, for being his friend and for making him smile.

“You're amazing.”