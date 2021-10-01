Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 22:06

Covid-19 latest: 10 outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry including in schools

The ten outbreaks in the HSE South region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, were spread across a number of areas.
Picture Denis Minihane.

Mary Corcoran

Ten new outbreaks of Covid-19 were reported in the HSE South region last week.

That’s according to a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There were two outbreaks reported in nursing homes and one in an acute hospital.

Three of the outbreaks were in primary schools.

One was linked with a religious/other ceremony and one was linked with a social gathering.

One community outbreak was reported in the region and one was linked with extended family.

The report shows that nationally 189 outbreaks were reported to the HPSC in the week to September 25.

There were 49 new outbreaks reported in schools with 304 confirmed linked cases, 43 in primary schools, two in post-primary schools and four in special education schools.

Twelve new nursing home outbreaks were reported with 147 confirmed linked cases while there was one new community hospital/long-term care facility outbreak reported and eight new acute hospital outbreaks were reported.

Twenty-one workplace outbreaks were reported with 85 confirmed linked cases; including six in the construction sector, two in meat/poultry production and processing, four in other food production and processing, eight in other workplace types (including office, commercial, manufacturing) and one in ‘not specified/unknown/other’ workplaces.

There were four new outbreaks associated with social gatherings with 11 confirmed linked cases, while there were three religious/other ceremony associated outbreaks with 14 confirmed linked cases.

