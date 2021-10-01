Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 21:26

Temporary water supply disruptions expected in Cork on Monday

Leakage reduction works in Cork city may cause temporary water supply disruptions to customers on Monday.

Breda Graham

As part of Irish Water’s commitment to driving down water leakage in Cork city, essential water main improvement works will take place on Monday evening from 7pm to 10pm.

As a result of these works on Clashduv Road, there may be water supply disruptions to customers in the following areas: Clashduv Road, Glasheen Road, Liam Lynch Park, Roger Casement Park, Sheares' Park, Lynbrook, Wilton Lawn, Green Park, Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Avenue, Summerstown Grove, Summerstown Road, Iona Hall, Riverview Estate, Sandymount Drive, Wilton Court, Southbury Road, Deanrock Avenue, Sandymount Drive, Sandymount Avenue, Owenabue Close, Blackwater Grove, Argideen Lawn, Maglin Grove, Leamlara Close, Araglen Court, Ilen Court, Ilen Gardens, Shournagh Grove, Shournagh Lawn and surrounding areas in Cork city.

During the essential works, homes and businesses in these areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take two to three hours to return as water returns to the network.

Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water has said that it understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure its work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

