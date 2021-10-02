Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Government to give 'active consideration' to plans for state-of-the-art athletics track in Cork

Sarah O’Dwyer

Active consideration is being given by the government to an application for a state-of-the-art athletics track in West Cork.

The issue was raised in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil TD for the region Christopher O’Sullivan this week.

Speaking to Taoiseach Micheál Martin he said: “West Cork currently has no athletics track. This is despite the fact west Cork has produced some of the most talented athletes in Ireland.

“Bandon Athletic Club is right at the top of that, which continues to produce some incredibly talented athletes despite only having a grass running track and no proper infield facilities.” Mr O’Sullivan highlighted some of the high-profile athletes who came from the club.

“It has produced some incredible athletes such as Phil Healy, who did us so proud in the Olympics, decathlete Diarmuid O'Connor, hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill and distance runner Fionn Harrington.” 

He continued: “Bandon Athletic Club has a very ambitious proposal to create a state-of-the-art track and field facility. I urge the Government to get behind that proposal.” 

Mr Martin responded: “I fully take his [Mr O’Sullivan’s] point in terms of the extraordinary success of Bandon Athletic Club. Phil Healy is the iconic representative of the club, among others.

“We will give that application active consideration. We want to improve sports facilities.”

