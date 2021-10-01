Student from Cork lands important role at St Patrick’s Pontifical University

Following a university-wide recruitment process, Niamh Palmer from Cork has been appointed student ambassador at St Patrick’s Pontifical University in Maynooth.

The programme is the first to formally recruit and recognise the skills brought by students to such an important role.

The third-year Theology student applied for the role as she believes her experience of relocating for third-level studies can lend itself to her peers.

When I started university, I was older than others in my class and was nervous about returning to college especially so far from home.

"I am from Cork so starting in St Patrick’s also meant a relocation to Maynooth.

“From day one, everyone has been so friendly, and the staff go above and beyond, particularly during the last year of remote learning which has been a new experience for us all.

"As Student Ambassador, I hope to be helpful to fellow students who might not be so near to home during the college term”, she said.

The ambassadors will be a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second-level into life at university.

The student ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year passing on their firsthand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.