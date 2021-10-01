CMO advises people to get vaccinated as 1,059 Covid-19 cases recorded

The Chief Medical Officer has strongly advised those who are yet to avail of a Covid-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

It comes as 1,059 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Ireland on Friday.

As of 8am on Friday, 308 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 59 were in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan said that while vaccination remains the country’s best means of protection against Covid-19, that there are still some people who haven’t taken up the opportunity of a vaccine.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19 and limit the likelihood of a Covid-19 infection becoming so severe it may require admission to hospital or to intensive care.

There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination, or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them,” he said.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health , Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health and , Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group. Picture Paddy Cummins /Collins Dublin

He said that many people have concerns about how they can continue to socialise safely and take part in social and physical activities as we move into the autumn-winter period, reminding people of the basic public health measures.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, avoid crowds and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others,” he said.