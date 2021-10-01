Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 15:52

Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of delays due to heavy traffic

Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of delays due to heavy traffic

Delays of up to an hour are expected on city and suburban services this afternoon.

Breda Graham

Bus Éireann has advised its passengers of delays due to heavy traffic in Cork city centre and its suburbs.

Delays of up to an hour are expected on city and suburban services this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a truck has broken down on the slip road from the Dunkettle Interchange towards Cork city centre.

Traffic is flowing but motorists are advised to take care on approach to the area.

Read More

Emergency services at house fire in Cork suburb

More in this section

Man to be tried for murder of Cork pensioner found in burning car  Man to be tried for murder of Cork pensioner found in burning car 
Emergency services at house fire in Cork suburb Emergency services at house fire in Cork suburb
Fingers crossed for good news on East Cork road projects  Fingers crossed for good news on East Cork road projects 
Law and justice concept

Parents of man seriously injured by single punch in Cork - who has since died - forgive man who punched him 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more