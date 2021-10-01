Bus Éireann advises Cork passengers of delays due to heavy traffic

Bus Éireann has advised its passengers of delays due to heavy traffic in Cork city centre and its suburbs.

Delays of up to an hour are expected on city and suburban services this afternoon.

Due to heavy traffic in Cork City we are expecting delays of up to an hour on City and Suburban services@aaroadwatch @CorksRedFM @Corks96FM @TFIupdates — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, a truck has broken down on the slip road from the Dunkettle Interchange towards Cork city centre.

Traffic is flowing but motorists are advised to take care on approach to the area.