Mallow roads to close again for Feet on the Street initiative

MALLOW locals are gearing up for the second weekend of the town’s new ‘Feet on the Street’ initiative tomorrow.

On September 25, the town became the latest in the county to trial the pedestrianisation of a main road and according to organisers, the events of the day went off without a hitch.

“There certainly were ‘Feet on the Street’ in Mallow last weekend. It was wonderful to see people dancing along to the music and also sitting back, relaxing and taking in the atmosphere,” said Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan.

The initiative, which is a pilot project by Cork County Council, will see Thomas Davis Street closed off to traffic for the next four Saturday afternoons to make way for live entertainment.

Singer Aine Duffy was among those performing last weekend, with face painting and balloon modelling also on offer. Tomorrow Gerald Ahern will perform at 2.15pm followed by Lorcan Geaney at 3:30pm.

From 4pm DJs Pat and Colm will close out the day with their 80s versus 90s party, which is known as a usual highlight of the Indiependence music festival. Children will also be able to find some Paw Patrol and Minion characters roaming the street.

Two year old Shauna O'Brien, Mallow, enjoying the entertainment on offer at Cork County Council's first Feet on the Street event last week. Picture: John Hennessy

“I hope that businesses embrace the pilot project and use the street to their advantage whether it’s providing outdoor dining or encouraging customers into their shop,” Cllr Coughlan said.

“The aim is to give the street over to the people of Mallow to enjoy and I hope that it will entice people to spend more time in the town centre and support our wonderful retailers, restaurants, cafes and bars.”

According to the council, 84% of businesses on Thomas Davis Street and William O’Brien Street were in favour of the temporary pedestrianisation when consulted prior to the initiative beginning.

The road closure operates from the O’Brien Street junction on Thomas Davis Street to the Clock Tower. The road will be closed to traffic between the hours of 2pm to 7pm every Saturday until October 30. The street will reopen to traffic after 7pm.

As part of the pilot project, Cork County Council and Mallow Chamber of Commerce are assessing the progress of the pedestrianisation, including its impact on the town, businesses, traffic flow and public feedback.