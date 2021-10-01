Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 12:15

Cork weekend weather: Risk of thunderstorms as mixed conditions forecast

Some heavy bursts of rain are expected. 
Cork could see everything from "sunny spells" to "isolated thunderstorms" on the cards for the next couple of days. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork looks set for a weekend of mixed weather conditions, with everything from "sunny spells" to "isolated thunderstorms" on the cards for the next couple of days.

The latest forecast from Met Éireann says that heavy rain will develop soon after midnight tonight with temperatures dropping to around 7 to 9 degrees. 

Outbreaks of rain "will clear eastwards early on Saturday with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west for the remainder of the day" the national forecaster has stated. 

Some "heavy bursts of rain" are expected with isolated thunderstorms possible. 

Top temperatures tomorrow of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty west or southwest winds.

From Saturday evening 

Tomorrow night some showers may linger and Met Éireann has also stated that winds will increase in southern and southwestern coastal districts.

Sunday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with possible showery outbreaks of rain at times.

However, Met Éireann has said there will also be some dry and bright periods also. 

Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. 

There may be further scattered showers on Sunday night, some of these heavy and prolonged in areas. 

