Cork protest against data centre expansions this weekend 

A protest has been organised in Cork City on Saturday to show support for banning data centre developments and the Climate Emergencies Bill.

The Cork branch of People Before Profit (PBP) will hold a rally on Grand Parade at 2pm.

Protest rally against data centres organised by People Against Profit this Saturday in Cork City.

This rally will call for support for the Climate Emergencies Bill, and to ban the development of data centres which place enormous demand on our energy networks.

The protest is ahead of the introduction of the People Before Profit (PBP) Climate Emergencies Bill in the Dáil. The Bill will seek to do three things.

Ban the development of new, energy-hungry data centres, at a time where their consumption threatens national supply

top any proposals to build Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminals in Ireland

Limit all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the state

A spokesperson for PBP said the problems posed by data centres to ordinary Irish people are increasingly apparent, in light of a boom in their construction in recent years.

“Their consumption of power and water are an unprecedented demand on Irish infrastructure and place Ireland's efforts to reduce its energy consumption and reach its Paris Treaty targets in serious jeopardy.” Presently, there are:

70 Data centres operate in Ireland presently.

8 more are under construction.

30 more have planning approval and more are being proposed.

According to the political party, data centres consume 11% of all electricity produced in the state at present - compared to a global average of 2%. By 2030, this will rise to almost 30% of all power used - and over half of all renewable energy produced - in the State.

A recent Greenpeace report stated if Amazon’s plans for its data centres in Dublin proceed, they will use 4.4% of Ireland’s entire energy capacity - the same as 1.5 million households.