Corkman raising funds for charity by running 260km across Sahara desert 

Midleton Man Robert Clarke is taking on a gruelling endurance footrace in aid of charity, already raising over €2,000 for his chosen organisation.

The athlete is taking on the Marathon des Sables, a 260km trek which involves running six ultra-marathons in less than 1 week in the Sahara desert, starting on Sunday, October 3.

He will face harsh terrain in an environment where midday temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius on a course that is set to challenge his mental and physical strength and put all of his training to the test.

Dubbed the toughest race in the world, he will be 1 of 1200 competitors aiming to run over 260kms in 6 days, carrying everything they need on their back and sleeping eight to a tent each night in a bivouac village.

Robert is also using his unique adventure as a platform to create awareness and fundraise forCork charity, SHARE.

SHARE is a registered charity which raises funds to try and make existing housing for Cork City’s vulnerable elderly more comfortable.

Excited about the race, as he makes the final preparations for his flight to Morocco, Robert said he is undaunted by the challenge ahead.

"It should be mad but good craic I hope. My resilience and conditioning training has been tough. I know I will be tested but my focus is to take each day as it comes. I'm travelling light, with food for the week, sleeping bag, cooking gear, water and a couple of essential bits of kit. I will be doing my best to complete the course as a personal goal and to maximise the fundraising for SHARE. I'm delighted with the response so far and thank everyone for their support and encouragement which is already adding a bit of pep to my step."

Robert has already raised over €2,000 for SHARE. You can show your support for Robert's SHARE campaign here - https://www.gofundme.com/f/6-marathons-6-days