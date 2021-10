MORE than 130 people took to the water in Kinsale to take part in Cork’s first Watersports Inclusion Day.

The aim of the event was to showcase a range of inclusive watersports available to children, young people and adults with additional needs, and their families.

Kate Feeney, who is sports inclusion disability officer with Cork Sports Partnership, said it was fantastic to see so many families of all abilities together on the water.

Ciaran Loughnan and Orla Gleeson (Surf2Heal). Picture: Colm Lougheed

“We celebrate that watersports is for everyone and it is clear to see that Kinsale as a community have a huge amount to offer and are leaders in supporting people of all abilities to enjoy watersports.”

Activities included surfing with Surf 2 Heal on Garretstown Beach; sailing along the Kinsale Harbour with Sailing into Wellness and Sail Ability Kinsale; kayaking at the pier in Kinsale with Kinsale OEC; and trips on ‘Saoirse’, the inclusion powerboat, with Kinsale OEC.

All the activities were delivered by a team of volunteers and tailored to support the needs and abilities of the families taking part.

Pictured at the event were Josephine Gaedan, Emile Moisy, Brehane Walsh, Lorcan Dennehy and Bernadette Walsh. Picture: Colm Lougheed

Donal Hickey from Sail Ability Kinsale said: “Following a difficult few months, this was a dream event and great to have so many people back on the water enjoying themselves”.

Cork Watersports Inclusion Day coincided with European Week of Sport, a week-long celebration that aims to provide opportunities for everyone to partake in a range of sport, and promote physical activity and sports inclusion. It focuses on inspiring the public to live a healthy lifestyle, while highlighting the numerous options that exist in Ireland.

Cork Watersports Inclusion Day was co-ordinated by Cork Sports Partnership, Kinsale OEC, Surf 2 Heal Garretstown, Sailing into Wellness, SailAbility Kinsale, and Kinsale Yacht Club, and was supported by Sport Ireland, Irish Sailing, and Cork Education and Training Board.