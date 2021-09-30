Cork public brainstorming session to help inspire future national research

The Lord Mayor was among those who submitted ideas for consideration in a new thinktank project being run by the national Government across the country.

The Creating Our Future Roadshow is trying to get all walks of life involved in the future development of the nation by shaping and directing the research that should and could play a part in creating opportunities and addressing challenges in the future.

Since September 24, the Roadshow has been pulling up in towns across the country and encouraging members of the public to engage in a conversation with researchers over a cup of coffee, and to submit an idea about an opportunity or challenge in their lives, community, Ireland or the world; or something they are curious or passionate about and would like researchers to explore.

On Thursday, the brainstorm project was in Cork, on Grand Parade and the Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher was among those who put forward an idea.

“I think it is a great and unique way of doing things, going around visiting places and getting people to submit ideas, there are so many online portals, this is a good way to really get the publics’ views.” The initiative, which is supported by UCC, pulled a “good crowd” on Thursday, according to Mr Kelleher.

Creating Our Future is asking people to submit their ideas about what researchers in Ireland should explore to create a better future through the dedicated online portal www.creatingourfuture.ie, which is open until November 30.