Man jailed for ‘badly planned’ garage raid in Cork 

A BADLY planned robbery at a garage in Ovens saw a man living in the neighbourhood carry out a raid while armed with a meat cleaver.

Now the culprit, Philip O’Driscoll, aged 30, has been jailed for three years.

Garda Gary Brennan gave evidence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court of the robbery carried out by O’Driscoll and an unidentified accomplice.

On September 29, 2019, the two raiders went to Cuddihy’s Top Oil Daybreak filling station and store in Ovens, Co Cork.

O’Driscoll went behind the counter with the meat cleaver while the second man stood at the door. The defendant instructed the shop assistant to hand over the cash from the till. He took approximately €700 and also grabbed €200 worth of alcohol and €150 worth of cigarettes.

The defendant was recognised as someone who may have been in the shop earlier that same day as a customer.

When CCTV was examined, he was identified as O’Driscoll who was living about 300m away from the store at the time. He later moved to Killorglin, Co Kerry.

When gardaí went to his home in Ovens with a search warrant shortly after the robbery, they found the meat cleaver used in the raid as well as a stash of cigarettes but they were not in a saleable condition.

The accused was not present at the time. He was arrested on New Year’s Eve 2019 in Macroom. When interviewed, he made admissions.

O’Driscoll had two previous convictions for the crime of robbery.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, suggested it was somewhat inevitable that the accused would be caught for this robbery given that he lived nearby, frequented the store, and was recognisable.

“He has a history of substance misuse and has a long history of living a volatile life with addiction difficulties.

“He is in a new relationship and moved to Killorglin and this has had a stabilising effect on him. He wishes to face up to what he has done and get on with the rest of his life,” Mr Kelly said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “This was a badly planned robbery but it was nonetheless a serious matter. Mr Kelly said detection was inevitable but that fact did not act as a deterrent on Mr O’Driscoll.

“The cleaver was brought to the premises and brandished in a threatening manner and he went behind the counter.”

The judge imposed a sentence of four years and suspended the last year of that sentence. When charged, the defendant was living at Barrack Lane, Macroom.